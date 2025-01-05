Hedman (head) is expected to play Saturday versus the Kings, Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun reports.
Hedman was injured in the third period of Thursday's game against the Sharks, but it doesn't look like the issue will cost him additional time. The 34-year-old defenseman is slated to play on the top pairing and first power-play unit. Hedman has been limited to three assists over his last seven contests since returning from a lower-body injury Dec. 17.
More News
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Injured late in loss•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Two helpers against Cats•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Logs helper in loss•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Back in the saddle in win•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Set to play•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Game-time call Tuesday•