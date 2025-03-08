Hedman (undisclosed) is expected to play against Boston on Saturday, per Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun.
Hedman won't miss additional action after being limited to 2:57 of playing time against Buffalo on Thursday. He has amassed 11 goals, 50 points, 141 shots on net, 30 blocked shots and 104 blocked shots through 60 appearances this season.
More News
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Late scratch•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Game-time call Saturday•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Injured Thursday•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Climbing all-time scoring list•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Records two helpers in win•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Consistent goal scoring every year•