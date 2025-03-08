Hedman (undisclosed) is expected to play against Boston on Saturday, per Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun.

Hedman won't miss additional action after being limited to 2:57 of playing time against Buffalo on Thursday. He has amassed 11 goals, 50 points, 141 shots on net, 30 blocked shots and 104 blocked shots through 60 appearances this season.