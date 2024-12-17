Hedman (lower body) will play against Columbus on Tuesday, according to Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com.
Hedman will return to the top pairing and first power-play unit after missing the last two games. He has generated four goals, 25 points, 64 shots on net and 47 blocked shots across 26 appearances this season. With Hedman back in the lineup, Declan Carlile will be a healthy scratch versus the Blue Jackets.
