Hedman (personal) is expected to travel with the Lightning to Montreal ahead of Friday's Game 3 against the Canadiens, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Head coach Jon Cooper indicated Tuesday that Hedman was unlikely to return during the first round of the playoffs, but it's at least encouraging that he'll travel with the team to continue the first-round series. Whether he'll be able to return at some point against Montreal remain to be seen, but he appears to be trending in the right direction.