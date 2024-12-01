Hedman had two assists in a 5-3 loss to Toronto on Saturday.

With the helpers, Hedman set a new Tampa Bay career assist record with 590, passing Martin St. Louis (588). He's also the fourth active defender to hit the 750 point make. The others? Erik Karlsson, Brent Burns and Kris Letang. That's heady territory. Hedman has four goals, 18 assists, 59 shots and 43 blocks in 23 games. He's headed to the Hall of Fame, and we get to watch as he helps carry our fantasy squads on his way there.