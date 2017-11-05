Lightning's Victor Hedman: Sets table for two scores in narrow win

Hedman's two assists -- including one power-play helper -- against the Blue Jackets on Saturday made a true difference in the 5-4 shootout win.

Hands down the top defenseman on the Bolts, Hedman factored into his team's final two scoring plays in regulation. It's been business as usual for the Swede, as he's now up to 11 points (one goal, 10 assists_ through 15 games.