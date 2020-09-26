Hedman recorded a power-play assist, four shots on goal, four hits and a minus-3 rating in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Stars.

Hedman had a rough night defensively, a rarity for the Swedish superstar. He made up for it by assisting on Kevin Shattenkirk's power-play tally in overtime, which put the Lightning ahead 3-1 in the Stanley Cup Final. Hedman has picked up a goal and five assists in the last three games, all of which were wins for the Lightning. He's up to 21 points (nine on the power play), 75 shots, 32 hits and 41 blocked shots through 23 contests.