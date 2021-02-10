Hedman collected two assists while adding four blocks and two shots in a 6-1 win over Nashville on Tuesday.
Hedman drew the primary assist on third-period goals by Yanni Gourde and Mathieu Joseph (PP), giving him his fifth multi-point game already this season. He also paced Tampa Bay skaters with 22:41 of ice time. The 30-year-old has contributed three goals and nine assists in 11 outings in 2020-21.
More News
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Two-point effort in loss•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Two assists on Opening Night•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Garners playoff MVP honors•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Sets up overtime winner•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Another night of big production•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Helps spark offense in Game 2•