Hedman collected two assists while adding four blocks and two shots in a 6-1 win over Nashville on Tuesday.

Hedman drew the primary assist on third-period goals by Yanni Gourde and Mathieu Joseph (PP), giving him his fifth multi-point game already this season. He also paced Tampa Bay skaters with 22:41 of ice time. The 30-year-old has contributed three goals and nine assists in 11 outings in 2020-21.