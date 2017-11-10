Lightning's Victor Hedman: Sets up two goals in victory
Hedman collected a pair of assists in Thursday's win over the Red Wings.
Just another multi-assist effort from Hedman, who has recorded seven points in his last five games. The workhorse blueliner is an absolute fantasy stud and is now up to 13 points in 17 games on the season. Hedman quarterbacks the first power-play unit and has racked up 16 PIM thus far, making him the ideal fantasy rearguard. Use him well.
