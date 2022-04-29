Hedman set up both Lightning goals in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Hedman is riding a seven-game, 16-point streak (15 assists) as the postseason looms. He sits third in NHL scoring from the blue line with 84 points, including 20 goals -- that's a career best for the Norris-quality defender. Another nomination should be forthcoming for Hedman, who has skated all of his 896 games with one team.