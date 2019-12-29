Play

Lightning's Victor Hedman: Seven points in last two games

Hedman exploded for four assists Saturday in a 5-4 win over Montreal.

Someone woke the giant -- he has seven points in his last two games. Hedman remains one of the NHL's best defenders and he's rolling at better than a point-per-game right now. He's definitely in the Norris conversation, but John Carlson of the Caps has it pretty much sown up.

