Hedman scored a pair of goals and led all players with seven shots in Sunday's 3-2 loss to Boston in Game 1. He also contributed two PIM, two hits and one block.

The Lightning couldn't solve Boston netminder Jaroslav Halak for the game's first 48 minutes until Hedman found the net twice in a 10-minute span. His first goal put Tampa Bay on the board midway through the third, and his second came with 1:14 remaining and Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy on the bench for an extra skater. It was an all-around busy night for Hedman, who also led all players with 25:47 of ice time. The big defenseman has three goals and two assists in nine games.