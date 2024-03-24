Hedman notched an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Kings.

Hedman has two goals and seven assists over his last seven outings. The defenseman helped out on a Steven Stamkos goal in the final minute of the third period Saturday, which forced overtime. Hedman is up to 69 points, 142 shots on net, 93 blocked shots, 62 PIM and a plus-15 rating through 68 appearances on the year.