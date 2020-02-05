Lightning's Victor Hedman: Sluggish offense in 2020

Hedman recorded two shots, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating across 26:44 in Tuesday's win over the Golden Knights.

The Lightning have been rocking in the new year, going 12-2-1 with loads of offense, but Hedman has struggled to mark the scoresheet. The 29-year-old blueliner has contributed just five points over those 15 games after racking up 37 points over the first 36 contests this season. The perennial Norris contender won't stay cold forever, so this may be a buy-low opportunity for fantasy managers.