Lightning's Victor Hedman: Snags helper Sunday
Hedman garnered an assist versus Washington during Sunday's Game 2 loss.
In 12 postseason outings, Hedman has failed to find the back of the net, but is currently riding a seven-game point streak. Although the assists are nothing to scoff at, fantasy owners will no doubt be clamouring for the blueliner to start putting pucks in the net -- something he did 17 times during the regular season. The fact that he has just one shot on goal in his previous trio of contests doesn't bode well for the Swede to suddenly start racking up goals.
