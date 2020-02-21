Lightning's Victor Hedman: Snags pair of power-play helpers
Hedman registered two power-play assists, two shots on goal and two PIM in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Golden Knights.
Hedman set up both of Steven Stamkos' tallies in the contests. The Swedish defenseman has nine assists through 10 games in February. He's posted 51 points (nine tallies, 42 helpers), 134 shots and a plus-26 rating through 59 outings this season. Hedman has reached the 50-point threshold in each of the last four years.
More News
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Third in scoring from blue line•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Three times lucky•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Sluggish offense in 2020•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Registers helper Sunday•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Yet another strong day at office•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Collects another helper•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.