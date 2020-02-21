Lightning's Victor Hedman: Snags pair of power-play helpers

Hedman registered two power-play assists, two shots on goal and two PIM in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Hedman set up both of Steven Stamkos' tallies in the contests. The Swedish defenseman has nine assists through 10 games in February. He's posted 51 points (nine tallies, 42 helpers), 134 shots and a plus-26 rating through 59 outings this season. Hedman has reached the 50-point threshold in each of the last four years.