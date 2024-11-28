Hedman recorded a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Capitals.

Hedman had been held off the scoresheet over the previous two games. The 33-year-old defenseman has avoided lengthy droughts this season, but he also hasn't had a point streak longer than four games. He's at four goals, 15 assists, nine power-play points, 52 shots on net, 40 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over 21 appearances as one of the steadiest blueliners in the league.