Hedman (undisclosed) scored a goal Saturday in a 5-3 win over Montreal.

It was a wrist shot from the high slot that tied the game 1-1 at 11:31 of the first period. Hedman snapped a six-game goal drought, but it's not for lack of trying -- he has 21 shots in his last seven games. With just seven goals, Hedman is at risk of missing the double-digit goal mark, something that has only happened one other time over his last nine seasons. And even then, it was because of a COVID-shortened campaign. Hedman is currently sitting with around half (44 points) of his career-best campaign (20 goals, 85 points) set last year. He's still elite, but he's certainly a fantasy disappointment relative to where you drafted him.