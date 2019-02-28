Lightning's Victor Hedman: Snaps six-game pointless streak
Hedman scored the game-winning goal and added an assist on the power play in a 4-3 overtime victory against the Rangers on Wednesday.
This two-point performance ended a six-game pointless streak. Add in that Hedman missed a game because of a lower-body injury, he hadn't posted a point since Feb. 10. Partly because of this drought, Hedman is far behind his scoring pace from last season when he won the Norris trophy. In 56 games, Hedman has eight goals and 39 points this season.
