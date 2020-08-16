Hedman scored the game-winning goal on four shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over Columbus in Game 3. He also contributed two PIM, one hit and one block.

Hedman jumped into a rush and beat Joonas Korpisalo from the high slot, putting the Lightning ahead 3-1 with 67 seconds left in the second period. It was the first goal of the postseason for Hedman, who logged over 22 minutes of ice time Saturday. He enjoyed a 55-point regular season, but he only has a goal and two assists through his first six postseason tilts.