Hedman scored a goal Saturday in a 3-2 overtime loss to New Jersey.
His shot deflected off a Devils' player and past Jacob Markstrom. Hedman has a point in each of his last two games after putting up just four points (one goal, three assists) in his previous 11 contests. Overall, he has six goals, 25 assists, 65 blocks and 91 shots in 38 games this season.
