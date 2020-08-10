Hedman's (leg) status for Tuesday's matchup with Columbus won't be determined until closer to puck drop.
Hedman was relatively ineffective during the round-robin matchups, as he managed just one assist, three shots and two hits. The defenseman also logged just one minute of power-play ice time during those three outings, which means he may not jump back into the role once given the all-clear.
