Lightning's Victor Hedman: Status uncertain
Hedman is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury, though coach Jon Cooper told reporters he was "hopeful" the blueliner would be available for Opening Night versus Florida on Thursday, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
Missing Hedman for Opening Night would certainly limit the club's scoring options from the blue line. Injuries limited the 28-year-old to just 70 games last season, but he still managed to reach the 50-point mark for a third consecutive year. If the Swede can stay healthy, you should be in the mix for the Norris Trophy at the end of the year.
