Hedman departed Saturday's round-robin contest against Philadelphia with a lower-body injury and will not return.

Uh oh. One of the league's consistently elite blueliners, Hedman appeared to twist his right ankle while pivoting from skating forward to backward midway through the first period. He fell over on the non-contact play, was slow to get up and winced in pain on the bench before heading to the locker room. The Swede was visibly upset, smashing his stick against the wall of the tunnel multiple times, which is often a sign of a player that knows they're dealing with a serious injury. At any rate, the Lightning will look to knock off the Flyers and claim the East's No. 1 seed without Hedman, with more information on his status hopefully forthcoming ahead of Round 1.