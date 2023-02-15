Hedman notched an assist, five shots on goal and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Avalanche.

Hedman has picked up a helper in three of five games since the All-Star break. He hasn't logged multiple points in a contest since Jan. 19, but he's still providing steady play at both ends of the ice. The 32-year-old blueliner is up to four goals, 32 helpers, 112 shots on net, 88 blocked shots, 63 hits and a plus-13 rating through 50 outings overall.