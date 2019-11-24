Lightning's Victor Hedman: Takes game up a notch
Hedman set up two goals Saturday in a 6-2 victory over the Ducks.
His point streak now stands at seven games and 11 points (two goals, nine assists). Hedman has been the model of consistency so far this season -- he's only been held off the scoresheet twice in 18 games. But it's important to note that his production has taken a big jump in the last week-and-a-half. Hedman has three multi-point games in his last five. Use him well.
