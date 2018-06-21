Lightning's Victor Hedman: Takes home Norris Trophy
Hedman picked up the James Norris Trophy, awarded to the top all-around defenseman, on Wednesday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Hedman's 2017-18 certainly demonstrated his value along the blue line, totaling 63 points -- 17 goals and 46 assists -- falling single-digit points short of his career-best 72-point mark from a season ago. However, Hedman's biggest statistical improvement came in the rating department. The 27-year-old blueliner posted a career-best plus-32 rating this season to take home the hardware, and he should be in line to compete with his output again next season as part of a potent Tampa Bay club.
