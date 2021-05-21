Hedman was given a maintenance day Friday, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
Although Hedman wasn't on the ice for Friday's practice, at this point there's no reason to suspect he's in any danger of missing Saturday's Game 4 versus the Panthers. The outstanding blueliner has racked up six helpers through the first three games of the series.
