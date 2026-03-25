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Hedman (personal) is taking a temporary leave of absence, the Lightning announced Wednesday.

Hedman missed Tampa Bay's past three games due to an illness, which has led to Emil Lilleberg playing regularly. Hedman has a goal and 17 points in 33 appearances in 2025-26. He will regain his top-four role once he's ready to return.

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