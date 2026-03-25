Lightning's Victor Hedman: Taking leave of absence
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hedman (personal) is taking a temporary leave of absence, the Lightning announced Wednesday.
Hedman missed Tampa Bay's past three games due to an illness, which has led to Emil Lilleberg playing regularly. Hedman has a goal and 17 points in 33 appearances in 2025-26. He will regain his top-four role once he's ready to return.
More News
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Not playing Tuesday•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Won't play in Calgary•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Leaves game due to illness•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: First goal of season•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Expected to play against Toronto•