Hedman scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 2-1 double-overtime loss to the Islanders on Tuesday. He also collected three hits and three blocks.

Hedman pulled the Lightning even just four minutes into the second period, stepping into a rebound in the high slot and blowing it past New York netminder Semyon Varlamov. It was Hedman's seventh goal of the playoffs, tying him with Vegas' Shea Theodore for the league lead among defensemen. In addition to his offensive production -- he has 13 points in 17 games -- Hedman tops all skaters in the playoffs with a plus-16 rating.