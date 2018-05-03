Lightning's Victor Hedman: Tallies two helpers

Hedman had two assists and four shots on net in a 4-1 win over the Bruins in Wednesday's Game 3.

Hedman didn't register a point against the Devils in the first round, but he's picked up the pace against Boston. He has a point in all three games to go with 11 shots on net overall. We shouldn't be surprised, given the Swede had 63 points in 77 games.

