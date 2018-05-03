Lightning's Victor Hedman: Tallies two helpers
Hedman had two assists and four shots on net in a 4-1 win over the Bruins in Wednesday's Game 3.
Hedman didn't register a point against the Devils in the first round, but he's picked up the pace against Boston. He has a point in all three games to go with 11 shots on net overall. We shouldn't be surprised, given the Swede had 63 points in 77 games.
More News
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Registers assist Monday•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Finalist for Norris Trophy•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Gets assist in last game before postseason•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Two-point night not enough Thursday•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Goal streak hits three games•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Collects two power-play helpers in loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...