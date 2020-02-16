Lightning's Victor Hedman: Third in scoring from blue line
Hedman picked up two assists in Saturday's 5-3 win over Philadephia.
It was his 40th helper of the season and it's the fourth consecutive season he's picked that many apples. Hedman sits third in scoring from the blue line, behind only John Carlson and Roman Josi. And his points-per-game (0.86) is fourth behind those two and Cale Makar. Hedman remains one of fantasy's defensive pillars in all formats.
