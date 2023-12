Hedman had a three-apple night Thursday in a 5-4 win over the Golden Knights.

Hedman is on a three-game, five-assist streak, and suddenly, he's at 32 points in 32 games. That's good enough for a tie with Evan Bouchard of the Oilers for fourth overall in NHL scoring from the blue line. Anyone still worried about a decline in the great Swede can park that thought. This is classic Hedman form.