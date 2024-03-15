Hedman put up two assists Thursday in a 6-3 win over the Rangers.

Hedman is on a three-game, six-point scoring streak that includes four assists. And he has 10 shots and four PIM in the same span. Hedman sits third overall in scoring from the blue line with 66 points (12 goals, 54 assists) in 64 games. This season has been a sweet rebound for the big defender, who saw his output drop last season to only 49 points.