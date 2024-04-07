Hedman picked up three assists, two on t he power play, in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Penguins.

The 33-year-old blueliner is having an impressive finish to the season. Over the last 12 games, Hedman has racked up three goals and 14 points, and the surge has carried him up to 75 points on the season -- the second-highest total of his career after the 85 he compiled in 2021-22.