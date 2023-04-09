Hedman scored a goal and added two assists in a 7-4 loss to the Senators on Saturday.

With Mikhail Sergachev (personal) out, Hedman had the power play to himself, and two of the points (one goal, one assist) came with the man advantage. He had just six points (three goals, three assists) in his previous 22 games heading into Saturday. It was Hedman's first multi-point game since Feb. 23.