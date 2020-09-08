Hedman scored a goal on four shots, added two assists and went plus-3 in Monday's 8-2 win over the Islanders in Game 1.

All three of Hedman's points came on the power play, but he was also a huge factor at even strength, as usual. The Swede is up to six goals and six assists with 48 shots on net and a plus-14 rating through 14 playoff contests.