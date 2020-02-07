Lightning's Victor Hedman: Three times lucky
Hedman picked up three assists in a 4-2 victory over Pittsburgh on Thursday.
Hedman had been stuck in a four-game rut -- no points, four PIM and six SOG -- so this was a nice outburst. Hedman has 45 points in 52 games this season. One more goal and he'll have seven straight double-digit seasons. His season seemed to have a slow start, but he's surging toward a mid-60s finish. Hedman won't get Norris consideration, but his game is as good as ever.
