Hedman had three assists in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Hedman now leads the NHL in scoring from the blue line; he has six goals and 26 assists in 30 games, including six on his current three-game streak. That means he has an outside shot at a 60-point season in a remarkably shortened year and that puts him John Carlson's point territory. Hedman's power-play domination has helped elevate his totals. Some 18 of his 32 points have come on the man advantage. That means he could be in for a slowdown as games tighten down the stretch, but even a slight cooling off will still keep this Norris candidate near the top of the point chart.