Hedman provided three assists in Thursday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Panthers in Game 3.
The Swedish defensemen helped the Bolts make it a game, assisting on three of their five second period goals. Hedman now has six assists in Tampa's three games against the Panthers, providing 10 shots on goal and three blocks during that stretch.
