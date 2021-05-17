Hedman (lower body) notched three power-play assists and a team-leading 25:17 of ice time in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Panthers in Game 1.

After missing the last two games of the regular season, Hedman didn't skip a beat to start the postseason. He helped out on both of Nikita Kucherov's goals and the third-period equalizer by Brayden Point. As long as he's healthy, Hedman's going to play a huge all-around role for the Lightning, which should lead to solid scoring numbers.