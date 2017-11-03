Lightning's Victor Hedman: Turning up heat
Hedman recorded a shorthanded assist in Thursday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Rangers.
Hedman is starting to heat up -- he has six points (all assists) in his last six games. His buy-low window is almost closed.
