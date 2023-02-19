Hedman posted two assists and two shots in the Lightning's 5-4 loss to the Golden Knights on Saturday.
Hedman picked up helpers on Steven Stamkos' power-play goal and Corey Perry's goal. This game gives Hedman points in three of his last four games with four points in that span. On the season, Hedman has four goals and 38 points in 52 games.
