Hedman dished out a pair of power-play helpers to go with three shots and four blocks in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Hedman assisted on power-play goals by Ondrej Palat and Steven Stamkos, as Tampa Bay's top extra-man unit got along just fine without Nikita Kucherov (hip). The reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner routinely dominates the game in all three zones, so there was nothing out of the ordinary about this stat-stuffing performance to open the season.