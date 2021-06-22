Hedman collected a pair of assists in Monday's 8-0 win over the Islanders in Game 5. He also provided three blocks and two hits.
Hedman figured in on power-play goals by Steven Stamkos and Alex Killorn in the second period as the Lightning built a 5-0 cushion. The veteran defenseman has produced five points (one goal, four assists) over the last four games.
More News
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Pockets goal, assist in Game 2•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Registers assist in win•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Generates power-play assist•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Pockets helper Wednesday•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Takes maintenance day•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Trio of assists in loss•