Hedman picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Game 2's 3-2 overtime loss to the Panthers on Tuesday.

All of Tampa Bay's scoring came in the first six minutes of the second period, as the team was otherwise stifled by Sergei Bobrovsky. Hedman had managed only one multi-point performance in the prior 15 games, including Game 1, but he'd been a consistent contributor with a goal and 10 points. The Bolts may need the 33-year-old blueliner to find another gear if they're going to bounce back from an 0-2 deficit in the series.