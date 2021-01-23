Hedman scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

The blueliner opened the scoring early in the first period and then helped set up Ondrej Palat with just 14 seconds left before the first intermission, but it was the only offense the Lightning would generate. Hedman's goal was his first of the season, but he's still had a strong start with five points in four games.