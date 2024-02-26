Hedman delivered a goal and an assist in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Devils.

The blueliner also added six blocked shots, two shots on net, one hit and a plus-4 rating to his ledger. Hedman has produced back-to-back multi-point performances, and over the last 16 games he's racked up three goals and 19 points with 36 shots on net, 25 blocked shots, 16 hits, 16 PIM and a plus-11 rating.