Hedman picked up two assists in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.
He also added four blocked shots, a shot, a hit and a plus-2 rating to his ledger. Hedman is showing signs of emerging from his slump, notching six assists over his last five games after managing just one lonely helper in his prior 12. The window may be closing quickly on your chances of trading for him at a discount.
