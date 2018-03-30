Lightning's Victor Hedman: Two-point night not enough Thursday

Hedman finished with a goal and a power-play assist in Thursday's 4-2 loss to Boston.

Hedman twice helped pull his team within one goal, but Tampa Bay was never able to fully close the gap after falling behind 2-0 through one frame. With four goals and seven points in his past six games, the Swedish defenseman's closing the season on a high note offensively. Hedman's 130 points in 151 appearances since the start of last season have established him as a very reliable source of production from the blue line.